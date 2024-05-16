GBH Music Presents: The Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Experience a live performance by one of the world's most distinguished chamber music ensembles. The Boston Symphony Chamber Players, the BSO's first-chair string and wind players, visit GBH Fraser Performance Studio on May 16 at 7:30pm to perform for a limited in-person audience. The performance will also stream at wgbh.org and be available on-demand. In celebration of Serge Koussevitzky's 150th birthday, the concert salutes the former BSO Music Director's profound impact on the music of his time.

Brian McCreath, producer and host of CRB Classical 99.5's Boston Symphony Orchestra broadcasts from Symphony Hall and Tanglewood, hosts the event. Tickets for both the in-person and virtual experiences are available for free.

Boston Symphony Chamber Players Program

Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Second movement (Andante) from Double Bass Concerto, and Valse miniature, for double bass and piano

Walter PISTON Quintet for flute and strings

Olivier MESSIAEN Abîme des oiseaux from Quartet for the End of Time, for solo clarinet

Jean FRANÇAIX Dixtuor, for winds and strings

Featured Musicians

Alexander Velinzon, violin

Lucia Lin, violin

Cathy Basrak, viola

Blaise Dejardin, cello

Edwin Barker, bass

Elizabeth Rowe, flute

John Ferrillo, oboe

Bill Hudgins, clarinet

Richard Ranti, bassoon

Richard Sebring, horn

Randall Hodgkinson, piano

Photo Credit: Robert Torres

This event is presented with support from Comcast Xfinity Internet.

