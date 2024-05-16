GBH Music Presents: The Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Experience a live performance by one of the world's most distinguished chamber music ensembles. The Boston Symphony Chamber Players, the BSO's first-chair string and wind players, visit GBH Fraser Performance Studio on May 16 at 7:30pm to perform for a limited in-person audience. The performance will also stream at wgbh.org and be available on-demand. In celebration of Serge Koussevitzky's 150th birthday, the concert salutes the former BSO Music Director's profound impact on the music of his time.
Brian McCreath, producer and host of CRB Classical 99.5's Boston Symphony Orchestra broadcasts from Symphony Hall and Tanglewood, hosts the event. Tickets for both the in-person and virtual experiences are available for free.
Boston Symphony Chamber Players Program
Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Second movement (Andante) from Double Bass Concerto, and Valse miniature, for double bass and piano
Walter PISTON Quintet for flute and strings
Olivier MESSIAEN Abîme des oiseaux from Quartet for the End of Time, for solo clarinet
Jean FRANÇAIX Dixtuor, for winds and strings
Featured Musicians
Alexander Velinzon, violin
Lucia Lin, violin
Cathy Basrak, viola
Blaise Dejardin, cello
Edwin Barker, bass
Elizabeth Rowe, flute
John Ferrillo, oboe
Bill Hudgins, clarinet
Richard Ranti, bassoon
Richard Sebring, horn
Randall Hodgkinson, piano
Photo Credit: Robert Torres
This event is presented with support from Comcast Xfinity Internet.