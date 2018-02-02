“Ockeghem@600,” with Blue Heron

Sunday, April 7, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the renowned vocal ensemble continues its multi-year exploration of music by rarely heard 15th-century master Johannes Ockeghem.

Blue Heron

Scott Metcalfe, Artistic Director & fiddle

Margot Rood, cantus

Martin Near, cantus

Owen McIntosh, tenor & countertenor

Jason McStoots, tenor & countertenor

Stefan Reed, tenor & countertenor

Sumner Thompson, tenor & countertenor

Paul Guttry, bassus

David McFerrin, basses

Johannes REGIS Celsitonantis ave genitrix / Abrahe fit promissio

BARBINGANT Au travail suis

Johannes OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Kyrie & Gloria

ANONYMOUS En atendant vostre venue

OCKEGHEM Credo sine nomine

Firminus CARON Cent mil escuz

OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Credo, Sanctus, & Agnus Dei

OCKEGHEM Ma maistresse

OCKEGHEM Missa Ma maistresse, Kyrie & Gloria

Recorded on October 14, 2017 at First Church in Cambridge.

Read program notes and translations here.

Find more information about Blue Heron and The Ockeghem@600 Project..

