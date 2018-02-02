© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
“Ockeghem@600,” with Blue Heron

WCRB
Published April 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
Blue Heron
Liz Linder
Blue Heron

Sunday, April 7, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron, the renowned vocal ensemble continues its multi-year exploration of music by rarely heard 15th-century master Johannes Ockeghem.

Blue Heron
Scott Metcalfe, Artistic Director & fiddle
Margot Rood, cantus
Martin Near, cantus
Owen McIntosh, tenor & countertenor
Jason McStoots, tenor & countertenor
Stefan Reed, tenor & countertenor
Sumner Thompson, tenor & countertenor
Paul Guttry, bassus
David McFerrin, basses

Johannes REGIS Celsitonantis ave genitrix / Abrahe fit promissio
BARBINGANT Au travail suis
Johannes OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Kyrie & Gloria
ANONYMOUS En atendant vostre venue
OCKEGHEM Credo sine nomine
Firminus CARON Cent mil escuz
OCKEGHEM Missa Au travail suis, Credo, Sanctus, & Agnus Dei
OCKEGHEM Ma maistresse
OCKEGHEM Missa Ma maistresse, Kyrie & Gloria

Recorded on October 14, 2017 at First Church in Cambridge.

Read program notes and translations here.

Find more information about Blue Heron and The Ockeghem@600 Project..
