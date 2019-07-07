Andrew Rangell and The Art of Fugue

On The Bach Hour, pianist Andrew Rangell talks with host Brian McCreath about grappling with one of the composer's last and greatest masterpieces, The Art of Fugue.

On the program:

Magnificat, BWV 243 (translation) - Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, alto; Don Frazure, tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, conductor

The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080: Contrapunctus I, IV, IX, and XIV - Andrew Rangell, piano



Hear the full interview with Andrew Rangell: