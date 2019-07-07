Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Andrew Rangell and The Art of Fugue

  • David Shriver

On The Bach Hour, pianist Andrew Rangell talks with host Brian McCreath about grappling with one of the composer's last and greatest masterpieces, The Art of Fugue.

On the program:

Magnificat, BWV 243 (translation) - Tamara Matthews, soprano;  Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano;  Mary Phillips, alto;  Don Frazure, tenor;  Stephen Powell, baritone;  Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, conductor

The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080: Contrapunctus I, IV, IX, and XIV - Andrew Rangell, piano
 

Hear the full interview with Andrew Rangell:

