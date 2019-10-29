The Answered Question is a weekly podcast that unlocks the mystery of performing classical music, with the voices of the artists themselves taking you inside the process of making the music.

On the latest episode of The Answered Question, violinist Leonidas Kavakos previews his Boston Symphony Orchestra performance of Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 and describes the "Willemotte" Stradivarius violin he plays, and Andris Nelsons talks about Strauss's An Alpine Symphony. Also, Alan McLellan talks with members of A Far Cry, and violinist Isabelle Faust and pianist Alexander Melnikov talk with Cathy Fuller about Beethoven's violin sonatas.