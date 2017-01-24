Asher Fisch Leads the "Scottish" Symphony at Tanglewood

Along with Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3, the Israeli conductor leads the American premiere of Avner Dorman's Double Concerto, with violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth, Saturday at 8pm.

Saturday, August 3, 2019

8:00 PM

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Asher Fisch, conductor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin

Amanda Forsyth, cello

SCHUMANN Overture to Genoveva

Avner DORMAN Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)

BEETHOVEN Romance No. 1 in G for violin and orchestra

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish