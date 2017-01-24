Asher Fisch Leads the "Scottish" Symphony at Tanglewood

Along with Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3, the Israeli conductor leads the American premiere of Avner Dorman's Double Concerto, with violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth, Saturday at 8pm.
Saturday, August 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Asher Fisch, conductor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin
Amanda Forsyth, cello
SCHUMANN Overture to Genoveva
Avner DORMAN Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
BEETHOVEN Romance No. 1 in G for violin and orchestra
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish