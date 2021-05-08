Augustin Hadelich on The Atterbury Sessions

Violinist Augustin Hadelich brings Paganini, Bach, and Coleridge-Tayler Perkinson to New York's historic Atterbury House, in a concert for a new series launched by violinist Lara St. John and streamed by CRB on demand.

Hadelich has appeared with every major orchestra in Europe and North America, as well as many in Asia, South America and Australasia. He has won the Indianapolis violin competition, a Grammy, an Avery Fisher career grant and the Warner Music Prize, and was named Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year in 2018.

He also recently recorded all of Bach's solo violin music at CRB's Fraser Performance Studio, produced by CRB's Antonio Oliart, and available from ArkivMusic.

Hear him play an exciting variety of pieces by Paganini, J.S. Bach, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, streaming on demand right here.

Lara St. John, known for her own broad musical tastes and entrepreneurial spirit, said of her motivation to found the new series, “I’ve spent a great deal of time thinking of my fellow musicians, who have been badly hurt by the loss of employment and the broad prohibitions against live concerts. I hope that this series will, in a small way, provide some colleagues with performance outlets and offer audiences a little respite from the harsh realities of the pandemic.”

See the full schedule below.

The Atterbury Sessions (all live streams at 5pm and available for one week following the performance):

Jan. 23 - Sybarite5

Feb. 6 - Violinist Tessa Lark and Bassist Michael Thurber

Feb. 20 - Ulysses Quartet

Feb. 27 - Bassist Xavier Foley

Mar. 13 - PUBLIQuartet

Apr. 3 - The Westerlies

Apr. 17 - Imani Winds

Apr. 24 - Baroque violinist Aisslinn Nosky and Friends

May 8 - Brentano Quartet

May 15 - Violinist Augustin Hadelich

June 5 - Violinist and series founder Lara St. John

Produced by and funded entirely by private donations, the series is produced in cooperation with the not-for-profit Paracademia center for music and #collaborative arts. Milica Paranosic, founder and executive director of Paracademia said, “At this challenging time of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on education and the arts, The Atterbury Sessions speak to the need to nurture and revitalize our artistic output through community efforts and collaborative production.”



Built in 1871 by architect Robert Mook and reimagined by Grosvenor Atterbury of McKim, Mead & White in 1909, the Atterbury House, located at 131 E. 70th Street in New York City, is considered one of the iconic architectural contributions of its time.