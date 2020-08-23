Avi Avital's Bach

On The Bach Hour, the mandolin virtuoso describes his personal background in Moroccan Jewish liturgical music, artistic training in Italy, and an international solo career, and how they all add to his distinctive perspective on Bach.

On the program:

Sinfonias (Three-Part Inventions): No. 12 in A, BWV 798; No. 13 in A minor, BWV 799; No. 1 in C, BWV 787 - Till Fellner

Der Geist hilft unser Schwachheit auf, BWV 226 (translation) - Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Sonata in E minor, BWV 1034 (orig. for flute): IV. Allegro - Avi Avital, mandolin; Ophira Zakai, theorbo; Ira Givol, cello

Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052 - Avi Avital, mandolin; Shalev Ad-El, harpsichord; Ophira Zakai, theorbo; Chamber Academy Potsdam

Fürchte dich nicht, ich bin bei dir, BWV 228 (translation) - Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Avi Avital talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath in a 2012 interview about the rich musical environment of his childhood, what led him to the mandolin, and the role Bach's music plays in his artistic life:

See Avi Avital perform in WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio: