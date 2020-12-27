Bach in the Public Square

On The Bach Hour, the composer's music is at the heart of public life and community building through performances by Ludwig Güttler, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

Lobe den Herren, BWV 137-2 - Ludwig Güttler, corno da caccia; Friedrich Kircheis, organ (Kern organ, 2005, at the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany)



Cantata BWV 191 Gloria in excelsis Deo (translation) - Christiane Oelze, soprano; Hans Peter Blochwitz, tenor; Vienna Concentus Vocalis and Virtuosi Saxoniae, Ludwig Güttler, director



Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 - Yo-Yo Ma, cello



Concerto for Four Pianos in A minor, BWV 1065 - Christoph Eschenbach, Justus Frantz, Gerhard Oppitz, and Helmut Schmidt, pianos; Hamburg Philharmonic

The Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden, pictured above, is where Ludwig Güttler recorded the first piece in this program. It's also a place Bach visited in 1736, which is only one chapter in its incredible history. To learn more visit the Frauenkirche online.



Brian McCreath (BM): This cello suite by Bach is a foundational piece for that instrument. And from time to time, these sounds have also resonated beyond the concert hall, in occasions that form the basis of community, especially in the hands of the musician you’re hearing, Yo-Yo Ma.



BM: But this is far from the only example of Bach’s music in a more civically oriented role. In fact, the composer himself recognized a particularly historic moment in the life of his own community with this.

BM: Bach’s music and its interpreters, as catalysts for community, are coming up on The Bach Hour.

Hello, I'm Brian McCreath. Welcome to The Bach Hour from WCRB, Classical Radio Boston. Bach's music is, so often, an inspirational bedrock. And sometimes entire communities draw on that inspiration. You'll hear a few examples in the next hour, including the Cantata No. 191, Gloria in excelsis. And you can see a translation of the text of that piece, from Boston's Emmanuel Music, when you start at Classical WCRB dot org.

One musician who devoted immeasurable time and energy to his community did so in order to resurrect a landmark Bach himself was familiar with, the Frauenkirche in the German city of Dresden. Here is Ludwig Güttler, playing the trumpet-like corno da caccia, and organist Friedrich Kircheis in that very church, with a chorale movement from the Cantata 137, here on The Bach Hour.

BM: An arrangement from Bach’s Cantata 137, Lobe den Herrn, or Praise the Lord, in a performance by trumpeter Ludwig Güttler - who plays a corno da caccia here - and organist Friedrich Kircheis at the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany.

I’m Brian McCreath, and this is The Bach Hour, from WCRB.

The Frauenkirche, an immense, Baroque, stone church, which Bach himself visited in 1736, survived the 1945 firebombing of Dresden … but for only a couple of days. The incredible heat destabilized the structure, and it came crashing down and was left in a pile of ruins for the next five decades, as a memorial to those lost, and a warning against the horrors of war.

Fifty-four years later, within days of the fall of the Berlin Wall, it was the musician you just heard, Ludwig Güttler, who spearheaded the effort, along with a group of fellow citizens, to rebuild the Frauenkirche. And over the course of 13 years, beginning in 1992 with the cataloging of about a hundred thousand original stone blocks, the Frauenkirche was rebuilt, culminating in a 2005 consecration, for which the motto was “Peace be with you.”

260 years earlier, in 1745, another service of thanksgiving for peace was held, this time in Leipzig, commemorating the “Peace of Dresden,” which brought the Second Silesian War to an end. Leipzig itself had been occupied by hostile Prussian forces, and for a Christmas Day service at the University Church in Leipzig, on only a few days notice, Bach created his Cantata No. 191, Gloria in excelsis. All of the music was already written. In fact, you may recognize it if you’re familiar with Bach’s Mass in B minor. But the composer tweaked it here and there in the course of adapting a text that was different from the original. Most importantly, the piece remains an expression of the hope for peace.

Remember, you can find a translation of the text for this piece when you start at our website, Classical WCRB dot org.

Here is a performance of the Cantata 191, with soprano Christiane Oelze and tenor Hans Peter Blochwitz. The trumpeter you just heard, Ludwig Güttler, conducts Vienna Concentus Vocalis and Virtuosi Saxoniae, here on The Bach Hour.

BM: Bach’s Cantata No. 191, Gloria in excelsis is a work the composer created to bring a community together in celebration of the end of a war, and the advent of peace. It was performed here by Vienna Concentus Vocalis and Virtuosi Saxoniae, along with soprano Christiane Oelze and tenor Hans Peter Blochwitz. And they were all directed by Ludwig Güttler, who brought his community together to rebuild the iconic Frauenkirche in Dresden.

Coming up, another musician creates community around Bach’s music.

Coming up, another musician creates community around Bach's music.

You're listening to The Bach Hour from WCRB.



Welcome back to The Bach Hour from WCRB, Classical Radio Boston; I'm Brian McCreath.

Just as Ludwig Güttler stepped into a public role to rebuild a cultural landmark, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has, for years, worked as an advocate for community.

Just as Ludwig Güttler stepped into a public role to rebuild a cultural landmark, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has, for years, worked as an advocate for community. In 2006, he was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, with a special focus on enabling young people to be agents of change. And in 2018, Yo-Yo Ma undertook a worldwide tour that, itself, was a catalyst for change. Planned for 36 different cities, each stop included a performance of the complete cello suites by Bach, followed by a day of community action to address the challenges particular to each specific location. And here is Yo-Yo Ma in the first of those iconic suites, here on the Bach Hour.



[MUSIC]



BM: That’s the Cello Suite No. 1, by Bach, performed by Yo-Yo Ma.

Yo-Yo Ma has placed Bach at the center of his community building efforts around the world, both as a UN Messenger of Peace and through his own worldwide Bach Project. And Bach was also central to another community leader, but this one from the brass knuckles arena of European politics. Helmut Schmidt was the Chancellor of West Germany during the tumultuous Cold War years of 1974 to 1982.

Schmidt was more than a hard-nosed politician, though, even if the times called for it. Among his enthusiasms was piano, and one of his good friends was the concert soloist Justus Frantz, who described Schmidt’s relationship to music like this.

"As Chancellor he practiced a lot, maybe more than at any other time. He would say to me: 'It was a day with a thousand discussions and as many people,' depleting his strength - and afterwards, he needed music. And he stuck to it. Even if he got home at 1:00 a.m., he'd sit down at the piano for an hour and play Bach fugues. And then he'd say, 'So, now I'm in back in touch with myself. I can work well again tomorrow."

In 1990, Justus Frantz invited the now former Chancellor to collaborate with him and his colleagues Christoph Eschenbach and Gerhard Oppitz. Here they all are, with the Hamburg Philharmonic in Bach’s Concerto for four pianos.

[MUSIC]

BM: Bach’s Concerto for Four Pianos in A minor, in a 1990 recording by the Hamburg Philharmonic and soloists Christoph Eschenbach, Gerhard Oppitz, Justus Frantz, and the former Chancellor of West Germany, Helmut Schmidt, whose public life is a tale of political power and no nonsense diplomacy in the midst of the Cold War. But his private life was filled with art collecting, literature, and music, especially Bach’s.

Thank you for joining me today, and thanks also to audio engineer Antonio Oliart Ros. I’m Brian McCreath, and I’ll hope to have your company again next week here on The Bach Hour.