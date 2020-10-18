Bach's 5th Brandenburg, with Bezuidenhout

One of today's most vibrant harpsichordists is a soloist in a concert performance from the Boston Early Music Festival, and John Eliot Gardiner leads the Cantata No. 5 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude: Wo soll ich fliehen, BWV 694 - Hans Fagius, organ (Nils-Olof Berg organ of the Mission Church Uppsala, Sweden)

Cantata BWV 5 Wo soll ich fliehen (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; William Towers, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D Major, BWV 1050 - Sandra Miller, baroque flute; Robert Mealy baroque violin; Kristian Bezuidenhout, harpsichord; Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble

Chorale Prelude: Wo soll ich fliehen, BWV 694 (arr. Reinhard Febel) - Yaara Tal & Andreas Groethuysen, piano