The Bach Hour

Bach's Aria variata, from Víkingur Ólafsson

  • Víkingur Ólafsson
    Aria Magg

On The Bach Hour, the Icelandic pianist brings intimacy and sparkle to an early set of Variations by Bach, and Christoph Spering conducts the Cantata No. 14.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Cantata BWV 14 Wär Gott nicht mit uns diese Zeit (translation) - Lydia Teuscher, soprano; Daniel Johannsen, tenor; Daniel Ochoa, bass; Chorus Musicis Cologne and Das Neue Orchester, Christoph Spering, conductor

Aria variata (alla maniera Italiana), BWV 989 - Víkingur Ólafsson, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat, BWV 1051 - Apollo's Fire, Jeanette Sorrell, director

Johann Sebastian Bach
Vikingur Olafsson
Apollo's Fire
Jeanette Sorrell