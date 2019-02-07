Bach's Aria variata, from Vikingur Olafsson

The Icelandic pianist brings intimacy and sparkle to an early set of Variations by Bach, and Christoph Spering conducts the Cantata No. 14.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Vikingur Olafsson, piano

Cantata BWV 14 Wär Gott nicht mit uns diese Zeit (translation) - Lydia Teuscher, soprano; Daniel Johannsen, tenor; Daniel Ochoa, bass; Chorus Musicis Cologne and Das Neue Orchester, Christoph Spering, conductor

Aria variata (alla maniera Italiana), BWV 989 - Vikingur Olafsson, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat, BWV 1051 - Apollo's Fire, Jeanette Sorrell, director