Bach's Cantata 182, for Palm Sunday

On the program:

Suite No. 5 in C minor for solo cello, BWV 1011 - Pieter Wispelwey, cello

Cantata BWV 182 Himmelskönig, sei willkommen (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

See video from Pieter Wispelwey's Bach Cello Suites recording

(The image above [courtesy Wikimedia Commons] shows column detail from the Nikolaikirche, Leipzig, which is modelled on palms. The theme of palms is prevalent in the architecture of the Nikolaikirche, which, with the Thomaskirche, is one of the churches served by Bach between 1723 and 1750. The Nikolaikirche also played a pivotal role in the fall of the Communist regime of East Germany in the 1980's.)