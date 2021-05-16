Bach's "Coffee" Cantata

On The Bach Hour, one of the composer's frothier creations involves a father, his daughter, and the hot caffeinated beverage that causes a minor rift in family relations.

On the program:



Chorale Partita BWV 767 O Gott, du frommer Gott - Matthias Eisenberg, organ (Jehmlich organ, with porcelain pipes, at the Meissen Porcelain factory, Meissen, Germany)



Cantata BWV 211 Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht (Coffee Cantata) (translation) - Anne Grimm, soprano (Liesgen); Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens (Herr Schlendrian); Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor



Concerto for 2 keyboards in C, BWV 1061 - Anderson & Roe Piano Duo



selection from Pastorale in F, BWV 590 - Matthias Eisenberg, organ