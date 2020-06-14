Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Bach's First Leipzig Cantata

  • Leipzig in 1804, by Carl Benjamin Schwarz
    P. Haack, via Wikimedia Commons

On The Bach Hour, Craig Smith leads Boston's Emmanuel Music in the Cantata No. 75, the first piece the composer wrote upon moving to the city that would define his legacy. 

On the program:

Chorale Prelude: Wir gläuben all an einen Gott, BWV 680 - Fretwork

Cantata BWV 75 Die Elenden sollen eßen (translation) - Roberta Anderson, soprano; Gloria Raymond, alto; Frank Kelly, tenor; Donald Wilkinson, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

