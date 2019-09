Bach's "Keyboard Practice," with Jeremy Denk

The American pianist plays music that is as brilliant as its title is humble, and John Eliot Gardiner leads the Cantata No. 17 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Fugue in G minor, BWV 578 "Little" (arr. Rechtman) - Montreal Festival Wind Orchestra, Mordecai Rechtman, conductor

Cantata BWV 17 Wer Dank opfert, der preiset mich (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Robin Tyson, counter tenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - Jeremy Denk, piano