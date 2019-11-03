Bach's Mighty Fortress, for the Reformation

Sunday at 6am on The Bach Hour, Bach transforms and magnifies a tune that helped launch the Protestant Reformation, creating three different expressions of faith.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 720 - Christopher Herrick, organ (Metzler Organ at the Jesuit Church, Lucerne, Switzerland)

Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott (Martin Luther, harm. J.S. Bach) - Chamber Choir of Europe, Nicol Matt, conductor

Cantata BWV 80 Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; William Towers, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat, BWV 1051 - Dunedin Consort, John Butt, director

Chorale Prelude on Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 720, arr. Samuil Feinberg - Martin Roscoe, piano