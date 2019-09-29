Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Bach's Music for Angels

  • St. Michael and the dragon in stained glass from St. Rochus Church, Duisdorf, Germany,
    Reinhardhauke, via Wikimedia Commons

A prayer to St. Michael and All Angels is at the heart of the Cantata No. 19 in a performance by the Monteverdi Choir, the English Baroque Soloists, and conductor John Eliot Gardiner on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Sonata in E for violin and harpsichord, BWV 1016 - Viktoria Mullova, violin, and Ottavio Dantone, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 19 Es erhub sich ein Streit (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Fantasia and Fugue in A minor, BWV 944 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 9 (after BWV 11 and 34, arr. Bruce Haynes) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor

 

Monteverdi Choir
John Eliot Gardiner
Angela Hewitt
Montreal Baroque Band
Johann Sebastian Bach