Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Bach's Music for the Soul and for the Dance

  • Ton Koopman
    Ton Koopman
    courtesy of the artist

Ton Koopman leads the Cantata No. 86, a piece that embodies the contrasting and complimentary sides of the composer's musical expression on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 (arr. Reger) - Anderson and Roe

Cantata BWV 86 Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch (translation) - Sybilla Rubens, soprano;  Bernhard Landauer, alto;  Christoph Pregardien, tenor;  Klaus Mertens;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

Tags: 
Academy of Ancient Music
Richard Egarr
Anderson and Roe
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ton Koopman