Saturday, February 9, 2019 (encore Monday, February 18, 2019)

8:00 PM

Lisa Batiashvili is the soloist in Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Copland's Third Symphony.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Olly WILSONÂ Lumina

SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 1

COPLAND Symphony No. 3

Hear a preview of Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 1 with Lisa Batiashvili:

Hear a preview of Copland's Third Symphony with Andris Nelsons: