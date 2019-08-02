Bell and Masur, Live at Tanglewood

Friday, August 2, 2019

The American violinist is the soloist in Dvorák’s folk-infused Violin Concerto, and Ken-David Masur leads the BSO in the same composer's Symphony No. 8.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

MARTINŮ Memorial to Lidice

DVOŘÁK Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

Conductor Ken-David Masur talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about Dvořák and Martinů, his lifelong relationship with Tanglewood and the BSO, and what he's looking forward to in the next chapter of his professional life as the Music Director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: