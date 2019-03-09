BEMF's Joyous "Carnaval de Venise"

Sunday. March 10, 2019

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the GRAMMY-winning BEMF Orchestra presents Campra's boisterous, hilarious opera-ballet Le Carnaval de Venise.

Recorded June 16, 2017 at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.

On the program:

CAMPRA Le Carnaval de Venise

Amanda Forsythe (Isabelle)

Karina Gauvin (Leonore)

Jesse Blumberg (Leandre)

Douglas Williams (Rodolphe)

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

This concert is no longer available on demand.

