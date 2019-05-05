The Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio at the Gardner Museum

Sunday, May 5, 2019

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert, three acclaimed soloists join forces at Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum for a night full of chamber music by Brahms, Ravel, and more.

The Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio:

Nicola Benedetti, violin

Leonard Elschenbroich, cello

Alexei Grynyuk, piano

On the program:

SCHUBERT Piano Trio in E-flat, Op. 148, D. 897, "Notturno": Adagio

BRAHMS Piano Trio No. 2 in C, Op. 87

TURNAGE Duetti a'Amore

RAVEL Piano Trio in A minor

Recorded on April 15, 2018 at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum's Calderwood Hall.

This concert is no longer available on demand.

Watch a performance by the trio:

Read the program notes for this concert.

See upcoming music events at the Gardner Museum.