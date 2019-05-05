The Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio at the Gardner Museum

Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert, three acclaimed soloists join forces at Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum for a night full of chamber music by Brahms, Ravel, and more.
The Benedetti Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio:
Nicola Benedetti, violin
Leonard Elschenbroich, cello
Alexei Grynyuk, piano
On the program:
SCHUBERT Piano Trio in E-flat, Op. 148, D. 897, "Notturno": Adagio
BRAHMS Piano Trio No. 2 in C, Op. 87
TURNAGE Duetti a'Amore
RAVEL Piano Trio in A minor
Recorded on April 15, 2018 at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum's Calderwood Hall.
This concert is no longer available on demand.
Watch a performance by the trio:
Read the program notes for this concert.