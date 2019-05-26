The Best of the Boston Pops!

Sunday, May 26, 2019
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Thomas Wilkins leads "America's Orchestra" in a tribute to the legendary Arthur Fiedler, through works by Bernstein, Copland, Gershwin, and more!
Recorded on May 22, 2018
BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide
COPLAND "Buckaroo Holiday," from Rodeo
John WILLIAMS "Raider's March," from Raiders of the Lost Ark
John WILLIAMS "Marion's Theme," from Raiders of the Lost Ark
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
STRAUSS II "Blue Danube Waltz"
BERNSTEIN "Mambo," from West Side Story
BERNSTEIN "Times Square 1944," from On the Town
LeRoy ANDERSON "Blue Tango"
Jim Steinman, arr. Walden "I Would Do Anything for Love"
Freddie Mercury, arr. Walden "Bohemian Rhapsody"
LeRoy ANDERSON "Fiddle Faddle"
SOUSA "The Stars and Stripes Forever"
John WILLIAMS Suite from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
This concert is not available on demand.