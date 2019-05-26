The Best of the Boston Pops!

Sunday, May 26, 2019

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Thomas Wilkins leads "America's Orchestra" in a tribute to the legendary Arthur Fiedler, through works by Bernstein, Copland, Gershwin, and more!

Recorded on May 22, 2018



BERNSTEIN Overture to Candide

COPLAND "Buckaroo Holiday," from Rodeo

John WILLIAMS "Raider's March," from Raiders of the Lost Ark

John WILLIAMS "Marion's Theme," from Raiders of the Lost Ark

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

STRAUSS II "Blue Danube Waltz"

BERNSTEIN "Mambo," from West Side Story

BERNSTEIN "Times Square 1944," from On the Town

LeRoy ANDERSON "Blue Tango"

Jim Steinman, arr. Walden "I Would Do Anything for Love"

Freddie Mercury, arr. Walden "Bohemian Rhapsody"

LeRoy ANDERSON "Fiddle Faddle"

SOUSA "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

John WILLIAMS Suite from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

This concert is not available on demand.

See upcoming Boston Pops concerts.