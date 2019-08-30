Black Violin's New Single Will Have You Showing Off Your Moves

By 52 minutes ago
  • Black Violin, in their video for
    Black Violin, in their video for "Showoff"
    Black Violin

It's moving weekend in Boston (sorry to remind you)! Crack open an Allston X-mas beer or a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice, and relax for a minute with more music stories than can fit in the back of your U-haul.  

1. This very, very smart article asks: what can classical music learn from "Old Town Road?"

2. What would happen if Beethoven had written music for middle eastern instruments? Well, this, for starters:

3. Conductor Daniel Harding's next career move? Flying planes, for Air France. Here's why.

4. Why does your new washing machine play the Trout Quintet to let you know it's finished? If you've installed a major appliance recently, you might have noticed it singing to you instead of beeping. Turns out there's a reason

5. Ah, the eternal joy of the classical cover song. This masked cellist covers Slipknot's "Devil In I":

6. Film composer Carter Burwell explains the lingo of his profession, including terms like "Mickey Mousing," "Temp music," and "ironic scoring." Listen:

7. Organist Cameron Carpenter is flashy, wildly talented, and yes, a little bit controversial. Read his thoughts on his packed tour schedule and the future of the digital organ.

8. Black Violin, known for their inventive classical/hip hop music, have a new album coming out this fall! Watch the music video they just released:

Tags: 
link roundup

Related Content

This Piano Paints a Picture with More than Just Sound

By Aug 23, 2019
Francesco Maria Mancarella plays his piano that paints
Francesco Maria Mancarella

Also in this link roundup: Blood Orange's first foray into classical music, Kian Soltani's visit to NPR's Tiny Desk, and some very, very good dogs.

Classical Music's Barnyard Blitz

By Aug 9, 2019
Ray Chen and Fleur de Bray serenade local animals

We'd tell you to hold your horses, but that would defeat the purpose of this link roundup. This week: stories about movie trailers, giant pianos, AI-generated music, and, yeah, farm animals. You ready?

Singer Shatters Guinness World Record for Lowest Note

By Jul 26, 2019
Helen Leahey sings the lowest note recorded by a woman
Guinness World Records

Also in this link roundup: a piano competition crisis, composer hairstyles, and an orchestra's foray into virtual reality!