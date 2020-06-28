BLO's "Norma"

Sunday, June 28, 2020

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Lyric Opera, soprano Elena Stikhina sings the title role in Bellini's "Norma," recorded in its final dress rehearsal at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston.

This performance is not available on demand.

Find photos, videos, synopsis, complete program notes, exclusive recipes, and more at the BLO's website.

BELLINI Norma

Norma: Elena Stikhina

Pollione: Jonathan Burton

Adalgisa: Sandra Piques Eddy

Oroveso: Alfred Walker

Clotilde: Robyn Marie Lamp

Flavio: Omar Najmi

BLO Orchestra and Chorus

David Angus, conductor

Annie Rabbat, concertmaster

Brett Hodgson, chorus master

Recorded on March 11, 2020 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston.

"Norma" is not available on demand.

Boston Lyric Opera is honored to dedicate the production of Norma to Board Director Emeritus Horace H. Irvine III. BLO wishes to extend its deepest thanks to the many people who made this recording possible from our artists who gave tremendous, moving performances in their final dress rehearsal, to the American Guild of Musical Artists, Musicians Association Local 9-535 of the American Federation of Musicians, United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829 and Local #11 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and especially to our partners at 99.5 WCRB Classical Radio Boston, who jumped in with less than 24 hour notice.