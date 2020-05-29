Bolivian Orchestra Stranded at German Castle with Wolves, Ghosts

You can't make this up. Anyway, it's been A Week -- who else needs some fun music news this Friday?

1. The copyright bots are coming. For classical musicians putting their performances online during the COVID-19 pandemic, copyright-finding algorithms cause more problems than they solve.

2. ...But luckily there are still plenty of performances available online for us to enjoy. Like, for example, this one-man arrangement of Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring:"

3. Boston Ballet and The Boston Pops present a socially-distanced Swan Lake:

4. The Boston Children's Chorus is keeping busy, too, making virtual chorus videos with singers all over the world.

5. Have a couple minutes to kill? Here's a compilation of music-themed Google Doodles, just for fun.

6. This video series from Violinist.com invites you to cook with your favorite musicians! The first one features cellist David Cunliffe baking his favorite bread recipe:

7. Nerdist.com spoke with Carl Johnson, the Emmy-winning composer whose latest project is writing music for the rebooted Looney Tunes series:

"The things that made the original Looney Tunes so special in my life are kind of timeless. The sense of comedy, the sense of timing, the way that Stalling uses the orchestra, and also the inclusion of so much classical music as part of the storytelling."

8. This is the wildest story we've seen in awhile. The Bolivian pan flute orchestra, Orquesta Experimental de Instrumentos Nativos, is currently stuck in a haunted German castle surrounded by packs of wolves. Due to travel restrictions and lockdowns in response to the pandemic, they may be there for awhile yet. Here's a recording of their recent 40-year anniversary concert: