Boston Baroque, New Year's Day 2019

Wednesday, April 22, 9pm

In a Festival 1750 broadcast, violinist Christina Day Martinson is one of several soloists featured in a Boston Baroque New Year's Day concert at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge.

On the program:

Vivaldi - Concerto in B minor for four violins, RV 580

Telemann - Concerto in G for four violins

Christina Day Martinson, Jesse Irons, Sarah Darling, and Asako Takeuchi, violins

Bach - Concerto in E minor for violin, BWV 1042

Christina Day Martinson, violin

Vivaldi - Concerto in C for sopranino recorder, RV 443

Aldo Abreu, recorder

Bach - Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049

Christina Day Martinson, violin; Aldo Abreu and Priscilla Herreid, recorders

