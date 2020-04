Boston Baroque, New Year's Day 2020

Thursday, April 30, 9pm

On a Festival 1750 broadcast, Boston Baroque performs Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4, as well as works by Corelli, Vivaldi, and Rameua at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge.

On the program:

Corelli - Concerto Grosso in F, Op. 6, No. 6

Vivaldi - Motet, "Nulla in mundo pax sincera"

Maggie Finnegan, soprano

Bach - Concerto in D for three violins (after BWV 1064)

Christina Day Martinson, Jesse Irons, and Sarah Darling, violins

Rameau - Suite from the opera Platée

Bach - Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D, BWV 1069

