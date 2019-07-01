Boston Landmarks Orchestra's Free Summer Concerts

Join WCRB at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade this summer for free concerts with the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.
July 10, 2019, 6-8 pm: "Season Tune-Up Party"
Join the Orchestra and the concert series partners before the concerts begin for an evening of family fun and musical games!
July 17, 2019, 7pm: Symphonic Space Odyssey: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
Hosted by Cathy Fuller
ADAMS: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
ANDERSON: Summer Skies
R. STRAUSS: Thus Spake Zarathustra
RODRIGO: In Search of What Lies Beyond
DVORAK: "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka
WILLIAMS: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
GLASS: Icarus at the Edge of Time (excerpt)
Featuring guest artists Michael Andrew, vocalist, and Sigourney Cook, soprano
July 24, 2019, 7pm: Longwood Symphony Orchestra
No WCRB Host
Program TBA
July 31, 2019, 7pm: Deep River
Hosted by Laura Carlo
STILL: Festive Overture
GOULD: Spirituals for Strings (excerpts)
Trad., arr. BONDS: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho
Trad., arr. BONDS: He's Got the Whole World in His Hand
ONOVWEROSUOKE: We Need to Talk
KERN: Show Boat in Concert
Featuring guest artists:
Coro Allegro
One City Choir
Members of New England Spiritual Ensemble
Boston String Academy
Jonas Budris, tenor
Matthew DiBattista, tenor
Sigourney Cook, soprano
Jennifer Ellis, soprano
Davron S. Monroe, tenor
Tai Oney, countertenor
Alvy Powell, bass-baritone
August 7, 2019, 7pm: Mercury Orchestra
No WCRB host
STANFORD: Phaudrig Crohoore, Op. 62 (An Irish Ballad)
BEACH: Symphony in E Minor, Op. 32 "Gaelic"
Featuring the Mercury Orchestra and the New World Chorale
August 14, 2019, 7pm: Annual Green Concert
Hosted by Tyler Alderson
MUSSORGSKY: Night on Bald Mountain
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Sinfonia antartica (Symphony No. 7)
BARBER: Adagio for Strings
DVORAK: Symphony no. 7 in D minor, Op. 70
August 21, 2019, 7pm: Landmarks Dance Night
Hosted by Ray Brown
BRAHMS: Hungarian Dances No. 5 in G minor & No. 6 in D major
PRICE: Juba Dance & Finale from Symphony No. 1
de FALLA: El amor brujo (1925 version)
WALSH & FERREIRA: New Work for Camp Harbor View
GREEN: Choucoune
Trad., orch. GRAU: Papa Loko
LISZT: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
PONCHIELLI: 'Dance of the Hours' from La Gioconda
Featured guest artists:
Ann McMahon Quintero, mezzo-soprano
Boston Ballet II
Camp Harbor View
Jean Appolon Expressions
Yosi Karahashi, flamenco dancer
Castle of our Skins
Conservatory Lab Charter School
For rain dates and more information, visit Boston Landmarks Orchestra .