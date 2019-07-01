Boston Landmarks Orchestra's Free Summer Concerts

Join WCRB at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade this summer for free concerts with the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.

July 10, 2019, 6-8 pm: "Season Tune-Up Party"

Join the Orchestra and the concert series partners before the concerts begin for an evening of family fun and musical games!

July 17, 2019, 7pm: Symphonic Space Odyssey: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

Hosted by Cathy Fuller

ADAMS: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

ANDERSON: Summer Skies

R. STRAUSS: Thus Spake Zarathustra

RODRIGO: In Search of What Lies Beyond

DVORAK: "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka

WILLIAMS: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

GLASS: Icarus at the Edge of Time (excerpt)

Featuring guest artists Michael Andrew, vocalist, and Sigourney Cook, soprano

July 24, 2019, 7pm: Longwood Symphony Orchestra

No WCRB Host

Program TBA

July 31, 2019, 7pm: Deep River

Hosted by Laura Carlo

STILL: Festive Overture

GOULD: Spirituals for Strings (excerpts)

Trad., arr. BONDS: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho

Trad., arr. BONDS: He's Got the Whole World in His Hand

ONOVWEROSUOKE: We Need to Talk

KERN: Show Boat in Concert

Featuring guest artists:

Coro Allegro

One City Choir

Members of New England Spiritual Ensemble

Boston String Academy

Jonas Budris, tenor

Matthew DiBattista, tenor

Sigourney Cook, soprano

Jennifer Ellis, soprano

Davron S. Monroe, tenor

Tai Oney, countertenor

Alvy Powell, bass-baritone

August 7, 2019, 7pm: Mercury Orchestra

No WCRB host

STANFORD: Phaudrig Crohoore, Op. 62 (An Irish Ballad)

BEACH: Symphony in E Minor, Op. 32 "Gaelic"

Featuring the Mercury Orchestra and the New World Chorale

August 14, 2019, 7pm: Annual Green Concert

Hosted by Tyler Alderson

MUSSORGSKY: Night on Bald Mountain

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Sinfonia antartica (Symphony No. 7)

BARBER: Adagio for Strings

DVORAK: Symphony no. 7 in D minor, Op. 70

August 21, 2019, 7pm: Landmarks Dance Night

Hosted by Ray Brown

BRAHMS: Hungarian Dances No. 5 in G minor & No. 6 in D major

PRICE: Juba Dance & Finale from Symphony No. 1

de FALLA: El amor brujo (1925 version)

WALSH & FERREIRA: New Work for Camp Harbor View

GREEN: Choucoune

Trad., orch. GRAU: Papa Loko

LISZT: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

PONCHIELLI: 'Dance of the Hours' from La Gioconda

Featured guest artists:

Ann McMahon Quintero, mezzo-soprano

Boston Ballet II

Camp Harbor View

Jean Appolon Expressions

Yosi Karahashi, flamenco dancer

Castle of our Skins

Conservatory Lab Charter School

For rain dates and more information, visit Boston Landmarks Orchestra .