Boston Pops 2019!

Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about some of the many stunning highlights of the season, including guest artist Rhiannon Giddens, John Williams' Film Night, and much more.

The Pops season also includes, for the first time, a Sensory Friendly Concert, designed for families and adults with an autism spectrum disorder or other sensory sensitivities. In addition, the Pops welcome guest artists Leslie Odom, Jr., Jane Lynch, and Rick Steves.

Hear more from Keith Lockhart:

For tickets and more information about the Boston Pops Spring 2019 season visit the Boston Pops box office.