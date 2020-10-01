The Brilliance of Bach's Double

One of Bach's few surviving violin concertos illuminates the charged and poetic qualities of the composer's voice, and Ton Koopman leads the Cantata No. 47 on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV 539 (trans. Alexander Goedicke) - Hamish Milne, piano

Cantata BWV 47 Wer sich selbst erhöhet, der soll erniedriget werden (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 - Petra Müllejans and Gottfried von der Goltz, violins; Freiburg Baroque Orchestra

Prelude and Fugue in C, BWV 545 (arr. Arthur Honegger) - BBC Philharmonic, Leonard Slatkin, conductor