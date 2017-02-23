Related Program: 
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

British Orchestral Grace with Davis

  • Sir Andrew Davis
    
    Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Saturday night at 8, Andrew Davis leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Vaughan Williams's sweeping Symphony No. 5, and Alessio Bax is the soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24.

Saturday, June 22, 2019
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Saturday, January 12, 2019

Andrew Davis, conductor
Alessio Bax, piano

John HARBISON Symphony No. 2
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Symphony No. 5

 

John Harbison previews his Second Symphony and talks about his composing career on the occasion of his 80th birthday:

WCRB's Brian McCreath talks with pianist Alessio Bax about Mozart's piano concertos and much more:

