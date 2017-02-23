British Orchestral Grace with Davis

Saturday night at 8, Andrew Davis leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Vaughan Williams's sweeping Symphony No. 5, and Alessio Bax is the soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24.

Saturday, June 22, 2019

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Saturday, January 12, 2019

Andrew Davis, conductor

Alessio Bax, piano

John HARBISON Symphony No. 2

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Symphony No. 5

John Harbison previews his Second Symphony and talks about his composing career on the occasion of his 80th birthday:

WCRB's Brian McCreath talks with pianist Alessio Bax about Mozart's piano concertos and much more: