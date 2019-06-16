Brownlee Sings Gut-wrenching Schumann

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, tenor Lawrence Brownlee sings Schumann's "Dichterliebe," plus a selection of show-stopping opera arias.
Sunday, June 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Recorded on April 7, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall
Hear part 1 of the concert:
Hear part 2 of the concert:
Hear part 3 of the concert:
On the program:
SCHUMANN Dichterliebe
Alessandro SCARLATTI Già il sole dal Gange
TORELLI Tu lo sai
DONIZETTI Me voglio fa'na casa
ROSSINI La Danza
BIZET Les Pêcheurs de Perles: "Je crois entendre encore"
TRAD., arr. SNEED Selections from Spiritual Sketches
CARMICHAEL/WASHINGTON "Nearness of You"
DONIZETTI La fille du regiment: "Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fête!"
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor
Myra Huang, piano
More on Lawrence Brownlee's collaborative project Cycles of Being from NPR's Deceptive Cadence.