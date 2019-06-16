Brownlee Sings Gut-wrenching Schumann

On WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston, tenor Lawrence Brownlee sings Schumann's "Dichterliebe," plus a selection of show-stopping opera arias.

Sunday, June 16, 2019

7:00 PM

Recorded on April 7, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall

Hear part 1 of the concert:

Hear part 2 of the concert:

Hear part 3 of the concert:

On the program:

SCHUMANN Dichterliebe

Alessandro SCARLATTI Già il sole dal Gange

TORELLI Tu lo sai

DONIZETTI Me voglio fa'na casa

ROSSINI La Danza

BIZET Les Pêcheurs de Perles: "Je crois entendre encore"

TRAD., arr. SNEED Selections from Spiritual Sketches

CARMICHAEL/WASHINGTON "Nearness of You"

DONIZETTI La fille du regiment: "Ah! mes amis, quel jour de fête!"

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor

Myra Huang, piano



Tenor Lawrence Brownlee in conversation with WCRB's Chris Voss ahead of his Celebrity Series of Boston recital in April 2018

