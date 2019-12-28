The BSO and the Dynamic Power of Finland

Saturday night at 8 in an encore broadcast, John Storgårds leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Finnish music past and present, including works by Saariaho and Sibelius.

Saturday, December 28, 2019

8:00 PM

John Storgårds, conductor

Martin Helmchen, piano

Kaija SAARIAHO Ciel d'hiver

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 6

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7

Encore broadcast from January 26, 2019

Hear an interview: Conductor John Storgårds talks with WCRB's Alan McLellan about this program.