Past BSO Broadcasts

Buchbinder in Brahms's Mighty Concerto

  • Rudolf Buchbinder
    Marco Borggreve

Saturday, March 29, 2019 (encore Monday, April 8)
8:00 PM

In an encore broadcast from the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2018 summer season, Rudolf Buchbinder is the guest soloist in Brahms's mighty Piano Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons continues the orchestra's dive into Shostakovich's symphonic catalog with his Symphony No. 5.

Encore broadcast from Sunday, July 8, 2018
Andris Nelsons, conductor

Rudolf Buchbinder, piano

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5

