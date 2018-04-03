The Calidore Quartet Illuminates Haydn, Shaw, and Mendelssohn

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, the Los Angeles-based Calidore String Quartet brings their signature vitality and virtuosity to works by Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Caroline Shaw.

Sunday, November 10, 2019

7:00 PM

HAYDN String Quartet in D, Op. 64, No. 5, The Lark

SHAW Entr'acte

SHAW First Essay: Nimrod

MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80

The Calidore String Quartet:

Jeffrey Myers, violin

Ryan Meehan, violin

Jeremy Berry, viola

Estelle Choi, cello

Recorded November 26, 2017 at the Concord Academy Performing Arts Center

Jeffrey Myers and Jeremy Berry preview the concert with WCRB's Brian McCreath, an interview that begins as Jeremy reveals the meaning of the ensemble's name:

Watch the Calidore String Quartet perform a work by Caroline Shaw:

