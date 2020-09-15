Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

Chailly Conducts Bach, Through Mahler's Lens

  • L-R: Gustav Mahler (Moritz Nähr, via Wikimedia Commons); Riccardo Chailly (Brescia & Amisano, via La Scala); J.S. Bach (Elias Gottlob Haussmann, via Wikimedia Commons)
    L-R: Gustav Mahler (Moritz Nähr, via Wikimedia Commons); Riccardo Chailly (Brescia & Amisano, via La Scala); J.S. Bach (Elias Gottlob Haussmann, via Wikimedia Commons)

On The Bach Hour, a performance by the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra reveals, in musical terms, one iconic composer's fascination with another, and Karl-Friedrich Beringer leads the Cantata No. 100.

On the program:

Organ Sonata No. 4 in E minor, BWV 528: II. Adagio (trans. August Stradal) - Vikingur Olafsson, piano

Cantata BWV 100 Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan [III] (translation) - Susanne Winter, soprano; Rebecca Martin, mezzo-soprano; Markus Schäfer, tenor; Sebastian Bluth, bass; Windsbach Children's Choir and German Chamber Virtuosi Berlin, Karl-Friedrich Beringer, conductor

Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan, BWV 1116 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman organ at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

Bach Suite (arr. Gustav Mahler) - Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Tags: 
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gustav Mahler
Vikingur Olafsson
Riccardo Chailly
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Karl-Friedrich Beringer