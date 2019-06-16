Chailly's New Way in Bach's Brandenburg 6

Inspired by a range of interpretive voices, conductor Riccardo Chailly brings a fresh perspective to Bach's music, and John Eliot Gardiner conducts the composer's Cantata No. 129.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in E minor, BWV 548, "The Wedge" (trans. Feinberg) - Martin Roscoe, piano

Cantata BWV 129 Gelobet sei der Herr, mein Gott (translation) - Ruth Holton, soprano; Daniel Taylor, alto; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat, BWV 1051 - Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor