Christmas Music from 17th-Century France

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, Ensemble Correspondances performs an evening of Christmas and Advent music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier.

Sunday, December 22, 2019

7:00pm

Ensemble Correspondances

Sébastien Daucé, conductor

CHARPENTIER O Salutaris

CHARPENTIER O Sapientia

TRAD. À la venue de Noël

CHARPENTIER O Adonai

CHARPENTIER O Radix Jesse

CHARPENTIER Or nous dites Marie

CHARPENTIER O Clavis David

CHARPENTIER O Oriens

TRAD. Or nous dites Marie

CHARPENTIER O Rex Gentium

CHARPENTIER O Emmanuel

CHARPENTIER O Sacramentum

CHARPENTIER In Nativitatem

CHARPENTIER Pastorale sur la naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus Christ

Recorded December 15, 2018 at the Memorial Church of Harvard University

Sebastian Daucé talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about Charpentier's seasonal music and the role it played in his art and life:

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival and see upcoming events.