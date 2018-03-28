Christmas Music from 17th-Century France

Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, Ensemble Correspondances performs an evening of Christmas and Advent music by Marc-Antoine Charpentier.
Sunday, December 22, 2019
7:00pm
Ensemble Correspondances
Sébastien Daucé, conductor
CHARPENTIER O Salutaris
CHARPENTIER O Sapientia
TRAD. À la venue de Noël
CHARPENTIER O Adonai
CHARPENTIER O Radix Jesse
CHARPENTIER Or nous dites Marie
CHARPENTIER O Clavis David
CHARPENTIER O Oriens
TRAD. Or nous dites Marie
CHARPENTIER O Rex Gentium
CHARPENTIER O Emmanuel
CHARPENTIER O Sacramentum
CHARPENTIER In Nativitatem
CHARPENTIER Pastorale sur la naissance de Notre Seigneur Jésus Christ
Recorded December 15, 2018 at the Memorial Church of Harvard University
Sebastian Daucé talks with WCRB's Brian McCreath about Charpentier's seasonal music and the role it played in his art and life:
