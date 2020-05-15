Clarinetist Clones Himself for this Concerto Recording

Music students reimagine classical favorites for remote performances, scientists create a really, really, really loud sound, and a clarinetist enlists a little help from... himself.

1. Scientists have created a sound so loud that it instantly boils water. However, it's also so loud that it would instantly rupture your eardrums if you heard it, so... composers, don't try writing this into your pieces, okay?

2. Violinist Nicola Benedetti is offering online music lessons on her YouTube channel! For three weeks, get advice from experts, culminating in a massive online concert at the end of May.

3. Students at the Rivers School Conservatory in Weston, MA might be learning remotely, but that didn't stop them from putting together this virtual performance of Piazzolla's "Libertango."

4. Emilio and Deborah Moscoso, both retired opera singers, are still making music together -- even under quarantine.

5. Students at Juilliard -- along with notable alumni, like Yo-Yo Ma, Renée Fleming, and Patti LuPone -- arranged and produced this reimagined Boléro:

6. Have kids who are learning about classical music? Here's a BrainPOP video all about Yo-Yo Ma!

7. With no concerts to play, clarinetist Nicolas Baldeyrou has a little more free time than usual, so he recorded his own arrangement of Jean Françaix's Clarinet Concerto -- with a little help from, well, himself.