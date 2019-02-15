Classical Music's Big Night Out

By Feb 15, 2019
  Courtesy of the Recording Academy™/Getty Images © 2018

This week in music news: the GRAMMY Awards, and a bunch of really good jokes, if we do say so ourselves.

1. First up, a mini roundup-within-a-roundup: GRAMMY highlights!

Composers Du Yun and Missy Mazzoli were incredible, as always:

Pianist Chloe Flower performed with Cardi B and blew our minds:

    View this post on Instagram         

What an honor. Thank you @iamcardib for having me on stage with you at the Grammys and for graciously allowing me to add my style of music to yours! #cardib #cardibgrammys #pianist #chloeflower #piano

A post shared by Chloe Flower (@misschloeflower) on

Feb 10, 2019 at 7:01pm PST

JoAnn Falletta gave a phenomenal red carpet interview:

And James Ehnes celebrated his win... from a grocery store parking lot

Congratulations to all the winners, especially our friends at the Boston Symphony Orchestra! Here's a complete list of winners from the New York Times.

2. How did Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings" go from a song associated with tragedy to a club hit? NPR has the story. 

3. This summer, get ready for a Pavarotti documentary, directed by Ron Howard! More info is coming soon, but until then:

4. We're still in the mood for love, so here's our Valentine's Day gift to you:

5. And finally... we just plain love this:

