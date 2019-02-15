Classical Music's Big Night Out

This week in music news: the GRAMMY Awards, and a bunch of really good jokes, if we do say so ourselves.

1. First up, a mini roundup-within-a-roundup: GRAMMY highlights!

Composers Du Yun and Missy Mazzoli were incredible, as always:

Today I am only opening my eyes wide enough for this pic of Du Yun and Missy Mazzoli at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/gGrAA6PAaQ — Amber Treadway (@dervogelfamber) February 11, 2019

Pianist Chloe Flower performed with Cardi B and blew our minds:

JoAnn Falletta gave a phenomenal red carpet interview:

And James Ehnes celebrated his win... from a grocery store parking lot.

Congratulations to all the winners, especially our friends at the Boston Symphony Orchestra! Here's a complete list of winners from the New York Times.

2. How did Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings" go from a song associated with tragedy to a club hit? NPR has the story.

3. This summer, get ready for a Pavarotti documentary, directed by Ron Howard! More info is coming soon, but until then:

IN THEATERS THIS SUMMER PAVAROTTI, a new film by @RealRonHoward, takes a very personal look at the man behind the iconic public figure (and lifelong @DeccaRecords artist), from his humble beginnings in Northern Italy to global superstardom. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/inoZloj8pr — Decca Gold (@DeccaGold) February 11, 2019

4. We're still in the mood for love, so here's our Valentine's Day gift to you:

Happy #ValentinesDay! We love you so much that we made all these classical music candy hearts to prove it. pic.twitter.com/dREHzSFotS — 99.5 WCRB, Classical Radio Boston (@995WCRB) February 14, 2019

5. And finally... we just plain love this: