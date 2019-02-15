Classical Music's Big Night Out

This week in music news: the GRAMMY Awards, and a bunch of really good jokes, if we do say so ourselves.
1. First up, a mini roundup-within-a-roundup: GRAMMY highlights!
Composers Du Yun and Missy Mazzoli were incredible, as always:
Today I am only opening my eyes wide enough for this pic of Du Yun and Missy Mazzoli at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/gGrAA6PAaQ
— Amber Treadway (@dervogelfamber) February 11, 2019
Pianist Chloe Flower performed with Cardi B and blew our minds:
What an honor. Thank you @iamcardib for having me on stage with you at the Grammys and for graciously allowing me to add my style of music to yours! #cardib #cardibgrammys #pianist #chloeflower #piano
A post shared by Chloe Flower (@misschloeflower) on
Feb 10, 2019 at 7:01pm PST
JoAnn Falletta gave a phenomenal red carpet interview:
And James Ehnes celebrated his win... from a grocery store parking lot.
Congratulations to all the winners, especially our friends at the Boston Symphony Orchestra! Here's a complete list of winners from the New York Times.
2. How did Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings" go from a song associated with tragedy to a club hit? NPR has the story.
3. This summer, get ready for a Pavarotti documentary, directed by Ron Howard! More info is coming soon, but until then:
IN THEATERS THIS SUMMER
PAVAROTTI, a new film by @RealRonHoward, takes a very personal look at the man behind the iconic public figure (and lifelong @DeccaRecords artist), from his humble beginnings in Northern Italy to global superstardom. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/inoZloj8pr
— Decca Gold (@DeccaGold) February 11, 2019
4. We're still in the mood for love, so here's our Valentine's Day gift to you:
Happy #ValentinesDay! We love you so much that we made all these classical music candy hearts to prove it. pic.twitter.com/dREHzSFotS
— 99.5 WCRB, Classical Radio Boston (@995WCRB) February 14, 2019
5. And finally... we just plain love this:
Greatest license plate ever? Wouldn’t Mozart get the biggest kick out of this? #Mozart #DTLA #TheGranPartitaRules pic.twitter.com/PBQN8AZPXM
— Gail Eichenthal (@gaileichenthal) February 13, 2019