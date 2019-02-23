Composers' Tributes to Their Beloved Predecessors

On WCRB In Concert with the Chameleon Arts Ensemble, the local chamber group plays works by Britten, Colin Matthews, Stravinsky, and Mendelssohn, inspired by Dowland, Purcell, Tchaikovsky, and Handel, now available on demand.

Sunday, February 24, 2019

7:00 PM

On the program:

BRITTEN Lachrymae, "Reflections on a Song of Dowland"

Marc-André DALBAVIE Palimpseste

STRAVINSKY Divertimento from The Fairy's Kiss

Colin MATTHEWS Fantazia 13 (after Purcell)

MENDELSSOHN Octet, Op. 20

recorded on May 20, 2018 at First Church in Boston

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear a preview with Chameleon Arts Ensemble founder and artistic director Deborah Boldin:

Learn more about the Chameleon Arts Ensemble and see upcoming concerts.