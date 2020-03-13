Concerts for All: Boston Chamber Music Society

Watch this space for a live stream of the Boston Chamber Music Society, coming on March 22 at 3:00pm. Dates and times are subject to change.

As concert venues close in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, WCRB is keeping Boston’s classical music concert scene alive -- online. Watch and listen to concerts streamed live from WCRB's award-winning Fraser Performance Studio.

On the program:

Fanny MENDELSSOHN Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 11

KODALY Duo for Violin and Cello

DVORAK Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 87