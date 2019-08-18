Related Program: 
The Bach Hour

The Confident Swagger of Bach's Cantata 105

  • Amsterdam Baroque
    Amsterdam Baroque
    Courtesy of the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir

Ton Koopman directs Amsterdam Baroque in music that travels an emotional course from doubt to bedrock security on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Concerto for two harpsichords in D minor, BWV 1062 - Raphael Alpermann and Jörg Andreas Bötticher, harpsichords;  Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, Stephan Mai, director

Cantata BWV 105 Herr, gehe nicht ins Gericht mit deinem Knecht (translation) - Lisa Larsson, soprano;  Elisabeth von Magnus, alto;  Gerd Turk, tenor;  Klaus Mertens, bass;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Chorus, Ton Koopman, conductor

Concerto in C, BWV 1055 (arr. Colm Carey) - Alison Balsom, trumpet;  Colm Carey, organ (Marcussen organ at Tonbridge School in Kent, England)

Tags: 
Amsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra
Alison Balsom
Akademie fur Alte Musik Berlin
Johann Sebastian Bach