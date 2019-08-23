Conrad Tao at Tanglewood

Friday, August 23, 2019

8:00 PM

The American pianist is the soloist in Ravel’s acrobatic Piano Concerto in G, and Yu-An Chang leads the Boston Symphony in works by Mendelssohn and Schubert.



Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yu-An Chang, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

MENDELSSOHN Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 2

Conrad Tao previews Ravel's Piano Concerto in G with WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Pianist Ingrid Fliter, scheduled to perform at this concert, has withdrawn from her Tanglewood performance on the advice of her doctors who have recommended that she not fly during her pregnancy.