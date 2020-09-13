Contradictory Realities in Bach's Cantata 78

On The Bach Hour, Philippe Herreweghe leads Collegium Vocale of Ghent in music that expresses the complexities of belief, and pianist Igor Levit performs the composer's Partita No. 2.

On the program:

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 - David Russell, guitar

Cantata BWV 78, Jesu, der du meine Seele (translation) - Ingrid Schmithüsen, soprano; Charles Brett, alto; Howard Crook, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Collegium Vocale Ghent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Partita No.2 in C minor, BWV 826 - Igor Levit, piano