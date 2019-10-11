Cows Like Classical Music Too

Milk production, Metallica, movie music, and more, all in this week's link roundup! Let's go.

1. Metallica, the San Francisco Symphony, and what they have in common:

2. The sound of silence isn't just the name of a great song. It's also critically important to classical music.

3. Why does music have such a profound effect on us, neurologically

4. A good page turner is invisible. But that doesn't mean they're unimportant -- quite the opposite, in fact.

5. The Oregon Symphony is using new technology to make classical music inclusive for deaf and hard-of-hearing children:

6. Singer-songwriter and musician Sufjan Stevens is releasing a piano instrumental album, played by pianist Timo Andres. Hear the first track:

7. NPR Music spoke with composer Hildur Gudnadóttir about her score for the new movie, "Joker."

8. A farmer in Turkey has determined that when his dairy cows listen to classical music, their milk yield increases as much as 5%!

"Whatever kind of feed you give them, the important thing is to relieve the stress from the animal,” Akgül said. “This way I saw there is a significant increase in the yield and also the health problems of animals have decreased."

