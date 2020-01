Saturday, April 18, 2020

(encore broadcast Monday, April 27)

8:00 PM

BSO Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin is the soloist in Saint-Saëns's Cello Concerto No. 1, and Andris Nelsons conducts the BSO in Bartók's groundbreaking Concerto for Orchestra and music from Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Blaise Déjardin, cello

BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra

SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2