The Divine Serenity of Mendelssohn's "Reformation"

Saturday, April 20, 2019 (encore Monday, April 29)
8:00 PM

British conductor Andrew Manze leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn's mellifluous tribute to the Protestant Reformation, and Francesco Piemontesi is the guest soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19.

Andrew Manze, conductor
Francesco Piemontesi, piano

BACEWICZ Concerto for String Orchestra
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 19 in F
MENDELSSOHN, Symphony No. 5, Reformation

Andrew Manze previews the program with WCRB's Brian McCreath:

