"Don Quixote" with Steven Ansell and Yo-Yo Ma

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in an American premiere by Jörg Widmann, and Richard Strauss's whimsical and triumphant "Don Quixote."

Saturday, March 21, 2020
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Saturday, March 31, 2018

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Steven Ansell, viola

MOZART Symphony No. 23
Jörg WIDMANN Partita: Five Reminiscences for Orchestra (American premiere; BSO co-commission)
STRAUSS Don Quixote

Hear a preview of the concert with Andris Nelsons and WCRB's Brian McCreath:

Watch Andris Nelsons and Yo-Yo Ma on WGBH's Greater Boston:

